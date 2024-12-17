Tucking into the turkey, enjoying a festive tipple and spending precious time with family and friends, is a Christmas Day routine that will sound familiar for many.
But for those who work on Christmas Day, their day will look very different as they don their helmets and radios or headsets and uniform.
Meet just three of the many Dyfed-Powys Police officers and staff, who will be helping to keep communities safe and protected on Christmas Day.
PC Hannah Jones is a dog handler based predominantly in Carmarthenshire.
Hannah has been working in the force for more than six years and has worked most Christmas Days as a response officer based in Llanelli. This year it will be her first as a dog handler with her three-year-old police dog Rogue.
She said: “I will be working from 7am to 2pm on Christmas Day so it is not too bad as it means I can have my Christmas dinner and exchange presents with my parents after I finish work.
“When you join the police, you expect to work unsocial hours, it is part and parcel of the job. I don’t mind working it as there is always a good vibe and plenty of team spirit. I don’t have children so if I can help I will. Everyone here is very good like that.
“You can’t describe a typical Christmas shift. You don’t know what you will be called to, every year it is different, whether it is attending vulnerable people or missing people to domestics.
“When I was on shift in Llanelli, our sergeant bought us all bacon sandwiches and everyone brought in plenty of food treats. All your colleagues are in the same position and everybody tries to make it as festive as possible.
“This year will be different as my teammate will be predominantly my canine colleague Rogue!
“I will start my shift at home, and ensure she is all fed and watered. She may have a few extra Christmas treats, although not too many that she is too full in case she is needed at an incident. The last thing we want is a sluggish dog!
“I will take her for a long walk and then probably head to the station to see if we are required to assist with any calls. I will be contactable on radio should Rogue and I need to be dispatched to an incident.
“The job is very rewarding and knowing I may be able to make a difference on what could be someone’s worst Christmas, is very humbling.”
Inspector Geraint Griffith will be working as Force Incident Manager (FIM) at the Force’s Communications Centre (FCC) on Christmas Day.
After 28 years of service, and working numerous Christmas Days, Inspector Geraint Griffith will be spending his last Christmas on duty before he retires in the new year. He will also be celebrating his 54th birthday.
Part of his role as a FIM will be coordinating, assessing and handling all the incidents that come in on Christmas Day as well as effectively liaising and working alongside divisional command teams to bring them to a safe resolution.
This year he has volunteered to work the 6pm to 6am shift and will be working alongside his daughter Seren who will also be working in the Communications Centre as a call handler.
He said: “I have worked four Christmas Days in a row, and I volunteered to come in this year as my daughter will be working her first Christmas Day from midday to midnight. She only started in July so it will be her toughest day yet, so it will be nice to be there for her and bring in her Christmas dinner – that’s my main role!
“I will spend Christmas with my 17-year-old son and parents before coming in to work and being with my daughter on evening.
“Over the years I have worked more Christmases than I can remember, through working as a FIM, sergeant and police constable. It can be challenging and can go from steady to busy. From experience, the majority of incidents have been domestic abuse or violence, mainly fuelled by alcohol or family tensions.
“You can never tell what will come in and it’s very much waiting for the unknown. The evenings are usually busier.
“Regardless how busy you are, there is usually a good atmosphere and plenty of camaraderie. It is also my birthday on Christmas Day and on my 50th the team brought in a birthday cake for me, there were banners around the room etc, so it was good atmosphere.
“Over the years, I have always been able to see my children at some point on Christmas Day, so I have been very lucky. They grew up knowing I had to work sometimes on Christmas Day and it is something we are all used to.
“People are always happy to swap shifts to help others with children out as well. Hopefully, my last Christmas will be a relatively calm one!”
Police Constable Gareth Evans is a Roads Policing Officer based in Brecon and has worked for Dyfed-Powys Police for more than 24 years.
He said: “I will be working mornings on Christmas Day, which will be a 7am to 4pm shift.
“I have worked quite a few Christmas Days over the years and mornings are my favourable shift to work as I will be able to partake in the rest of the festivities with family afterwards.
“I don’t have children so I have always been happy to help those who are rostered to work and would like to change shift to be with their children.
“From my experience over the years, there is usually quite a festive atmosphere in work and shifts will try and plan something special, such as cooking a breakfast to have together or bringing party food in.
“Most won’t have a Christmas Dinner during the shift, that comes later when we have finished and it keeps us going throughout the day.”
“The shift itself can vary. I’ve known zero calls come in and nothing happen throughout the shift, to being busy. Road traffic collisions and domestic abuse seem to be the main incidents that come in on Christmas Day.
“If there is a steady flow of jobs coming in the shift goes a bit quicker. Everyone who works on Christmas Day always tends to make the most of it and keep spirits high.
“Christmas for me is spent at my in-laws so my wife goes there to help with the festivities and then I join them later. If I wasn’t working, I’d be with them helping with the organisation of the day itself, which would usually include too much food and alcohol. At least by working I cut down on the calorie intake!”