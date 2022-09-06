Mid Wales fundraisers recognised by Aberystwyth lifeboat crew
A total of 80 years of volunteering by three RNLI fundraisers has been recognised with a presentation of Long Service Awards at Aberystwyth Lifeboat station.
The dedication of three RNLI fundraising volunteers from Newtown has been recognised with the presentation of ‘Long Service’ awards by the institution.
Jean and Dewi Williams have each volunteered for 30 years as fundraisers for the Newtown and Llanidloes Branch affiliated to Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station, for many years running the RNLI shop at Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.
Anne Evans and her late husband Phil have supported the charity for over 20 years, organising fundraising events and distributing RNLI collection boxes throughout the Newtown area.
Their dedication to the charity has been recognised by the award of Long Service Badges presented by crew members from Aberystwyth Lifeboat station at a special ceremony on the 2 September. Speaking of the awards, Chairman of Aberystwyth RNLI, Mr Mark Morgan MNM said: “The lifesaving work of the RNLI is reliant on charity donations and fundraising by our volunteers, and we are pleased to award three Long Service Badges in recognition of the dedication and hard work of Anne, Jean and Dewi in supporting the volunteer crews of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.”
