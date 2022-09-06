Mid Wales fundraisers recognised by Aberystwyth lifeboat crew

Their dedication to the charity has been recognised by the award of Long Service Badges presented by crew members from Aberystwyth Lifeboat station at a special ceremony on the 2 September. Speaking of the awards, Chairman of Aberystwyth RNLI, Mr Mark Morgan MNM said: “The lifesaving work of the RNLI is reliant on charity donations and fundraising by our volunteers, and we are pleased to award three Long Service Badges in recognition of the dedication and hard work of Anne, Jean and Dewi in supporting the volunteer crews of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.”