A teenage pair who went missing from their home near Cardigan have been found safe and well, police say.
An appeal was launched last week after Isabelle and Daniel, both 16-years-old, were reported missing from their homes near Cardigan.
The pair were spotted in Llandudno and in Aberystwyth.
Giving an update on Friday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "In relation to our recent appeal for Isabelle and Daniel, who were reported missing from the Cardigan area.
"We can confirm they have been located safe and well."