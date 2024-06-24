A motorcyclist has died following a collision between Sweet Lamb and Llangurig over the weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle fatal collision on the A44 between Llangurig and Sweet Lamb, which occurred between 7.55pm and 8.05pm on Saturday, 22 June.
Officers say: "A black Honda motorcycle was travelling eastbound towards Llangurig when it left the road.
"Sadly, the rider, a 20-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.
"His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"The road was closed for collision investigation and was reopened by 7am.