A motorcyclist has died following a collision between Sweet Lamb and Llangurig over the weekend.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle fatal collision on the A44 between Llangurig and Sweet Lamb, which occurred between 7.55pm and 8.05pm on Saturday, 22 June.

Officers say: "A black Honda motorcycle was travelling eastbound towards Llangurig when it left the road.

"Sadly, the rider, a 20-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

"His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The road was closed for collision investigation and was reopened by 7am.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision, or has dashcam of the vehicle, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing, or by calling 101, quoting reference 24*552343