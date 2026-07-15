Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation after metal spikes caused damage to vehicles on a public right of way in Carmarthenshire.
Police are investigating a series of alleged criminal damage incidents, occurring between June 5 and July 1, in the Kidwelly area.
Metal spikes were reportedly placed on the ground on a public right of way next to Pembrey Road, causing damage to farming equipment and other vehicles.
A police spokesperson stated: “Concerns have been raised that these spikes could cause further damage or injury to people using the public right of way.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:
Call: 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
Quote reference: 26*462051
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