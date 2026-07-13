Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Saturday morning that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
The A487 was closed for several hours on Saturday following the single vehicle collision near Llanddeiniol straights.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 7am on Saturday, 11 July, on the A487 at Blaenplwyf, near Aberystwyth.
"The collision involved a Blue Suzuki motorcycle.
"The 30-year-old rider of the motorcycle sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
"He was conveyed to hospital via an air ambulance where he remains, and his family are being supported by specialist officers.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage, is asked to report it."
Anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online, by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 101, quoting 82 or 11/7.
The A487 was closed until around 4pm on Saturday, with long delays of smaller roads, which acted as a diversion.
The start of Bow Street Football club’s junior tournament had to be delayed as a result of the road closure.
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