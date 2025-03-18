Police have praised the Talybont community who directed traffic and provided first aid following a collision in the village on Monday evening.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following the two vehicle collision on the A487 in Talybont just before 5.20pm on Monday, 17 March
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The two vehicles involved were a black Honda motorcycle and a black Vauxhall Corsa.
"The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries described as serious.
"The road was closed and reopened at 1.40am, this morning, 18 March.
"Officers would like to thank the community who assisted with traffic management and provided first aid prior to emergency services attendance."
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw either vehicle just prior to the collision, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 267 of the 17th.