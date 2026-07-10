Aberystwyth Camera Club will host a memorial exhibition celebrating the work and life of late member, Tony Hicklin.
The event, in the bandstand on 1 August, will also raise stroke awareness.
Tony was one of three club members affected by strokes in 2024, with lasting effects for all, and resulting in the tragic loss of Tony at just 68.
Tony was a beloved father to Danni and Steven, a proud grandfather, talented photographer, and a much-loved roofer and builder.
His passing left a huge void in his family, the club, and the wider Aberystwyth community.
“Photography was one of dad’s biggest passions from a young age”, says Danni.
“He finally found ‘his people’ after joining the Aberystwyth Camera Club and built some amazing friendships there. He was an amazing dad and grandad, always there to help and guide us. Sadly, dad passed away in late 2024 after suffering a stroke, leaving us with a huge gap in our lives that will never be filled.”
Tony leaves behind not only many loving friends and family members, but also a wealth of photography and creativity to remember him by. Some of his work will be on display in Aberystwyth Bandstand on 1 August, 10am-5pm, to celebrate his life, his work, and to keep his memory alive.
The event is free-to-enter, with paid-for activities and items available to buy, such as photographic prints and raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to the Stroke Association. Stroke Association members will also be present to chat to visitors about helping them, and raising greater awareness of strokes.
“If you would be able to attend it would mean everything to Tony’s family, friends, and members of Aberystwyth Camera Club; so please do join us in the bandstand to celebrate Tony, his photography, and to keep his memory alive,” a club spokesperson said.
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