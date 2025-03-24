A mountain biker had his leg “blown out” of his knee after what he called a “simple fall” at Dyfi Bike Park.
Richard Hunt was an experienced mountain biker enjoying a trip to Wales for a friend's birthday when he fell from his bike in March last year.
The 40-year-old realised it wasn’t just a simple break to his leg when he heard the whirring of the Welshpool Air Ambulance helicopter from up above.
Thanks to the medical care given by the air ambulance staff, which is usually only available in hospitals, the crew were able to save his leg from possible amputation.
Hunt, from Leeds, is now calling on others to support the Wales Air Ambulance Service with their Spring Raffle.
He said: “Despite it being a simple fall, the force of the accident resulted in my femur being ‘blown out’ of my knee and my leg was left at a 90-degree angle.
“This reduced blood flow to my leg, and I had a weak pulse in my foot.
“They gave me strong medication, including antibiotics to prevent a wound infection.
“I was also sedated before they positioned my leg straight and placed it into a splint – improving the blood flow and pulse in my foot.
“Without the care of the Wales Air Ambulance, I could have lost my leg or even worse.”
Paramedics found Hunt lying awake on the mountain track and in extreme pain, when the Air Ambulance was called.
Once the team had stabilised him, Hunt was flown to the Major Trauma Centre in Stoke where he underwent two operations and a 10-day hospital stay.
The biker has now made a remarkable recovery and is encouraging others to support the Wales Air Ambulance Service by buying tickets to their Spring Raffle and becoming “a lifesaver”.
Hunt said: “Thank you will never be enough to the Wales Air Ambulance.
“I’m not from Wales, but to know the service is there in Wales, to call upon if needed is incredible, and I will forever be grateful to you for supporting this charity.
“The Wales Air Ambulance Spring Raffle has the power to change lives, and whilst I hope you never need them, you never know what route life is going to take.”
Hunt’s family also received support from the Wales Air Ambulance Aftercare Service, supporting patients and loved ones after life-altering and traumatic events.
He said: “After returning home, the Aftercare Service contacted me – a service I didn’t know existed.
“Hayley Whitehead-Wright, the Patient Liaison Nurse, was so kind and went through what happened with me.
“But she’s not just helped me, she’s helped my family come to terms with what happened and has offered support to my friend who was with me that day.”
The Spring Raffle is now open until 20 May, with prizes of £3,000, £500 and £300 up for grabs, with winners to be announced on 23 May.
Tickets are £1, available from Air Ambulance charity shops and online at http://www.walesairambulance.com/springraffle