Police have renewed calls for help in identifying the body of a man that was found in a mid Wales reservoir last year.
The body of a man who was found in the Claerwen Reservoir, Powys at around 8.30am on Friday, 18 October 2024, but could have been in the water for up to 12 weeks, according to officers.
Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, Senior Investigating Officer at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has already came forward with information following our previous appeals.
“A post-mortem has confirmed that the body is a man, aged between 30 and 60 years old. He is approximately 6ft tall and was wearing a Zone 3 Agile wetsuit, similar to the one pictured.”
The size of the wetsuit is XL, which equates to the wearer possibly being 6ft-6ft5” tall, about 202-220lbs with a 44–48-inch chest.
DI Ponting added: “We have carried out numerous enquiries, including checking missing people records with other forces and conducting forensic enquiries both locally and wider in conjunction with Law Enforcement Partners.
“Unfortunately, these have not led to the man being identified.”
“We are keeping an open mind into the circumstances and continue to work towards finding out who he was, any family and what happened to him.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who has visited the Claerwen reservoir, or the surrounding area, between the beginning of July 2024 and the 18 October, and haven’t spoken to police yet.
“We also continue to appeal for anyone who does have information – who thinks that something mentioned could relate to a missing person in their own life/or who they may know – to come forward.”
Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.