A new all-weather lifeboat mechanic has been appointed at New Quay RNLI.
Last week, Ben Davies, of Maenygroes, New Quay, qualified as a volunteer all-weather lifeboat mechanic for New Quay RNLI.
After many months of training, both at station and at the RNLI college in Poole, Ben was put through a final pass out assessment at sea and demonstrated that he has achieved the required level of competence to become an all-weather lifeboat mechanic.
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Through a series of demanding assessments, where he had to deal with a variety of emergency situations, Ben remained cool and calm and passed with flying colours.
“We want to thank Ben for all his hard work and also thank his family for all the time he has given up. We are delighted as it adds much more flexibility in mechanic cover for our station and Ben is a great asset to the team. Well done Ben.”