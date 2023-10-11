“After leaving New Quay, she will initially be in the RNLI’s relief fleet, providing cover for other Mersey class lifeboat stations. Once their operational life with the RNLI has come to an end, lifeboats are sold by the RNLI and purchased for domestic use, marine businesses such as, diving, fishing and pleasure trips or by maritime lifesaving institutions in other countries to continue in a lifesaving role. We bid a fond farewell to our Mersey class lifeboat and wish her the best in her retirement.”