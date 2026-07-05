A New Quay man will appear in court on Monday charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following a serious assault in the town over the weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police has released an update on the investigation and say that the victim, a 20-year-old man, remains in hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.
Ciaran McConnell, 37, from New Quay, will appear before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday.
Officers have also arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of assault.
In a statement, police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate an incident of serious assault that occurred in Margaret Street leading to Uplands Square, New Quay, Ceredigion at around 12.51am on Saturday 4 July.
"A 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"37-year-old Ciaran McConnell from New Quay has been charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place - he remains in police custody to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court later today (Monday, 6 July).
"A 59-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
"Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have doorbell, CCTV, or other security camera footage from the area between the hours of 12.50am and 5.20am on Saturday July 4th to please get in touch. Any witnesses, or anyone with any information is also asked to get in touch."
You can get in touch with detectives by emailing [email protected], messaging on social media or phoning 101, quoting DP-20260704-028.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident, but has now re-opened.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
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