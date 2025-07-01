A youth stuck on cliffs in Criccieth has been rescued.
Criccieth RNLI received reports of a youth stuck on cliffs beneath Criccieth Castle at 9.06pm on Monday 1 June.
The youth had been part of a larger group tomb-stoning from boulders.
Another youth who tried to help was assisted out of the water suffering from the effects of the cold.
The crew, alongside Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire & Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, as well as HM Coastguard’s Rescue 936 Helicopter.
Following a full assessment of the situation-including use of a Police drone-the emergency services decided the safest means of extracting the youth was for a member of Criccieth coastguard to abseil down the high cliff from near the castle, secure the youth in a strop, and continue down to the RNLI rescue boat.
The crew transferred the youth, who was suffering from the effects of the cold, into the care of an awaiting ambulance team.
The rescue helicopter flew at low-level illuminating the scene during the rescue.
All emergency services remained at the scene during the complex, multi-agency response.
An RNLI station spokesperson said: “Diving off the boulders and cliffs around the castle is common-place during summer, however anyone going onto the rocks should be aware of the grave danger. It’s a high-risk activity that has the potential to end in injury or tragedy. “Thankfully this incident concluded safely due to the response of the crew, other emergency services and notably the bravery of our local HM Coastguard team; it’s a reminder of the significant dangers of such activities.
“We wish the youth a speedy recovery.
“We’d also like to remind people not to place themselves in danger when seeking to help, and instead dial 999 and ask for the appropriate emergency service.”
