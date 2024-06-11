MEMBERS of New Quay’s RNLI crew received an early wake-up call on Monday to investigate a small boat swamped by the surf at Traeth Gwyn beach.
The inshore lifeboat with three crew members was launched at 6.40am to investigate the small rigid inflatable boat.
Rigby, New Quay RNLI’s helm said: “Working with our colleagues, New Quay Coastguard and the Coastguard Rescue Coordination Centre in Milford Haven, we were able to identify the owner and establish that there had been nobody on board when it was lost at sea overnight.
New Quay RNLI's inshore lifeboat with the stricken vessel (New Quay RNLI)
“We then emptied the boat of water and set an anchor so that it could be recovered by the owners at high water, before returning to station at 8am.”