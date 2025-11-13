The team at New Quay Lifeboat Station is calling for new lifeboat, shore crew and tractor driver volunteers to help them to save lives at sea.
This is a unique opportunity to play a vital role in saving lives at sea and become part of a proud tradition that dates back to 1864.
For over 160 years, New Quay lifeboats and their volunteer crew have protected Cardigan Bay, an area renowned for sailing, fishing and water sports. Throughout its history, the station’s crews have been awarded four medals for gallantry, a testament to their courage and commitment.
This winter New Quay Lifeboat Station is holding open days for potential volunteers to come and meet the team and find out more. The first open day is Saturday 22 November from 9.15am and then Wednesday 10 December from 6pm.
Ed Hides, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We are looking for individuals who are team players, good communicators and physically fit, with a willingness to learn new skills. Volunteers should live or work close to the station and be aged between 18 and 70.
“As a crew member, you’ll help ensure our lifeboats are always ready for action and respond to emergencies under the command of the coxswains, helms and head launchers.
“Your contribution will directly support our mission to save lives at sea. The role involves undertaking and maintaining competency-based training, being on call for lifeboat shouts, attending regular exercises and assisting with the upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment.
“Come and find out more about the volunteer roles we have available on our lifeboats and shore crew.
“Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in the local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family.”
The RNLI provides first class training and equipment, guidance and support to all volunteers, from volunteer lifeboat crew to shop volunteers and event marshals. Apply online below or for further information contact the RNLI’s Volunteering Team on 01202 663346 or by email on [email protected] or contact Martin at New Quay Lifeboat Station on 07955 571556 or [email protected].
Comments
