POLICE have announced that no further action will be taken against a woman who was arrested following the death of an eight-year-old girl in Lampeter last year.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of neglect following the death of Emily Tredwell-Scott in Lampeter on 22 December last year.
Dyfed-Powys Police has this afternoon released an update, saying: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that no further action will be taken against the 33-year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with the death of 8-year-old Emily Tredwell-Scott.
"Emily sadly died from natural causes in Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter on the evening of Thursday, 22 December 2022. Our thoughts remain with the family.”