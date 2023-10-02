No one was seriously injured following a two vehicle collision on the A487 between Llanon and Aberarth on Sunday afternoon.
The coast road was closed for around four hours following the collision on 1 October at around 4.20pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Monday that no one sustained serious injuries.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "At approximately 4.20pm on Sunday 1 October, police received a report of a two vehicle RTC on the A487 between Llanon and Aberarth.
"Vehicles involved were a white Renault Kangoo van and a black Ford C-Max.
"Ambulance was at scene but no one sustained serious injuries.
"The road was closed due to oil on the road and the required clean-up, but it was re-open by approximately 8pm."