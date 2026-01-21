North Wales Police (NWP) made 203 drink and drug drive arrests in December, up 12.77 per cent on the same period the previous year.
As part of annual Christmas anti-drink and drug driving campaign, Operation Limit, from 1 December 2025-1 January 2026, NWP arrested 74 people for drink driving and 129 for drug driving.
December’s figures reveal the busiest days for drink drive arrests were Saturdays and Sundays and drug drive arrests on Mondays, Wednesday, Saturdays and Sundays.
Sergeant Emma Birrell said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug driving all year round, but our December campaign saw us conducting extensive patrols across the region. This included targeting hot spot areas and conducting intelligence-led stops. However, despite our regular updates and constant warnings around the dangers and consequences of drink and drug-driving, it is extremely disappointing that too many people are still prepared to put their lives and those of other road users at risk.
“Our work doesn’t stop just because Christmas is over. Our efforts to make sure people are safe behind the wheel in continues. There really is no hiding place.
“The consequences and penalties for drink and drug driving are severe – not only the risk of death and serious injury, but also driving disqualifications, fines, criminal convictions and even imprisonment. And they don’t just affect the driver, they can have a lasting impact on family, employment and future opportunities. Drink and drug driving ruins the lives of individuals and communities, and it is completely avoidable.
“We will use all resources necessary to prioritise road safety for all and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads, but we’d ask the public to help us by challenging anyone you think may be about to drive having had alcohol or used drugs.”
