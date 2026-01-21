A Blaenau Ffestiniog drug driver has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates.
Kerry Greenwood, of 36 Penygwndwn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A470 at Llan Ffestiniog on 22 February last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Greenwood’s blood contained cocaine exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Greenwood from driving for 14 months.
Greenwood – who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing - was also handed a fine of £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.