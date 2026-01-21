A man has appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Bala.
Ali Askin, of 89 St Mary’s Road, London, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 24-year-old is charged with possession with intent to supply of both cannabis and cannabis resin in Bala on 10 July 2024.
Askin is also charged with possession of the class B drug ADB-Butinaca on the same day, also in Bala.
No pleas were entered to the charges at the hearing.
Askin is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.