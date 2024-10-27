Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Carmarthenshire this morning (Sunday, October 27) where sadly one person died at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a two-vehicle RTC which occurred at approximately 10.30am today.
A black Volkswagen and a black KTM motorcycle were involved in a collision on the A4069 between Llangadog and Llandovery.
A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, one person died at the scene. The family have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who was travelling along this road at the relevant time, or has dashcam footage of the vehicles, is asked to contact police via:
📞 | 101
Quote ref: 143 of 27
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org