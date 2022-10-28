Pedestrian airlifted following Penglais Hill collision
A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a collision on Penglais Hill earlier this afternoon.
Police officers are still on the scene and the A487 from Aberystwyth University up remains closed this evening.
The collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred at around 1.20pm on Friday, 28 October.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The pedestrian has been taken to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20221028-239.
Traffic remains slow-moving around Aberystwyth with vehicles being diverted towards Llanbadarn Fawr from Bow Street.
