Plaid Cymru are calling for policing powers to be devolved to Wales in the face of potential sweeping changes being considered by the Home Office.
Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has said that the UK Government’s planned overhaul of policing - including proposals that could reduce the number of police forces in Wales - makes this a critical moment to devolve policing and justice powers in full to Wales.
Reports that the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is preparing to impose sweeping reforms across Wales and England, potentially merging forces into large regional “mega forces”, once again highlight how major decisions affecting Welsh communities are being taken without Welsh democratic consent, claim Plaid Cymru.
There are currently four territorial police forces in Wales - South Wales Police, Gwent Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police. Under the UK Government’s proposals, these forces could be merged as part of a broader plan to reduce the total number of police forces across England and Wales from 43 to as few as 12.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The proposed reorganisation of policing in Wales is being driven from Westminster, with little regard for Wales’ geography, communities, language or social needs. Decisions that will fundamentally reshape public services in Wales are once again being taken without Wales having the power to decide for itself.
“If policing structures in Wales are to change, those decisions must be made in Wales, by institutions accountable to the people of Wales. A one-size-fits-all approach imposed from Westminster risks weakening local accountability and distancing policing from the communities it serves.
“Health, housing, local government, youth services and mental health support are already devolved. Keeping policing and justice outside Welsh control undermines joined-up policymaking and leaves Wales responsible for outcomes without the powers needed to deliver them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.