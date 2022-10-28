Penglais Hill closed following collision
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Friday 28th October 2022 2:19 pm
PENGLAIS Hill is closed to traffic this afternoon following a collision, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.
The road is closed near to the footbridge that crosses the A487 towards the top of Penglais Hill.
Cars are being turned around on the hill and sent towards Aberystwyth from the university.
Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted: “ROAD CLOSED | PENGLAIS ROAD is closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. Thank you.”
The Wales Air Ambulance helicopter is currently at the scene.
More as we get it.
