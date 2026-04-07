People are being asked to stay well away from a popular Llŷn beach following a landslide.
Police officers from North Wales Police said: "Emergency services have been alerted to a landslide on Nefyn beach, near to the car park.
"We are advising anyone in the immediate vicinity to stay well away from the affected area both above and on the beach, as more landslides may occur.
"Police, Coastguard and Local authority colleagues will be assessing the situation as a matter of urgency."
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