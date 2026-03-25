A Blaenau Ffestiniog man will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of using threatening behaviour.

Gareth Evans, of 43 Fron Fawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to using threatening or abusive behaviour at Nefyn on 9 August last year.

Evans is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.