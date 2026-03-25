A Blaenau Ffestiniog man will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Gareth Evans, of 43 Fron Fawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to using threatening or abusive behaviour at Nefyn on 9 August last year.
Evans is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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