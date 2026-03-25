A Tremadog man who sped away from police in a “prolonged pursuit” has been handed a suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving.
Cian Jones, of 49 Isgraig, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving the A499 Gyrn Goch to Llanaelhaearn, the B4417 Pistyll to Nefyn, and the A497 Nefyn on 6 January.
Magistrates handed Jones a 10 month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious “due to a prolonged police pursuit, excess speed, manner of driving throughout, collision, and damage to property.”
He was also disqualified for 12 months, given a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.
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