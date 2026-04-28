People are being advised not to venture to Claerwen and Elan reservoirs as wildfires continue to burn.
The Elan Valley Trust has warned: "A serious hill fire is currently affecting the area between Claerwen and Elan reservoirs.
"For your safety and to allow emergency services to work, please do not venture into these hills at this time."
The trust is asking people to avoid Claerwen Reservoir Byway as this is currently reserved for emergency vehicles.
The trust also says that Monks Trod has been badly affected by fire damage.
The trust adds: "Every year, fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space and wildlife habitats.
"This is why fires and barbeques are not permitted on the Elan Valley estate.
"Camping and overnight parking are also not permitted.
"Also, be mindful of how you dispose of waste in the countryside as discarded glass bottles and cigarettes can cause fires.
"Always take your litter home or use the bins that are provided at the Visitor Centre."
Fire crews were first called to the scene on Sunday morning, with crews from Rhayader, Llanidloes, Llanwrtyd Wells and Tregaron tackling the flames.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Since Sunday, 26 April, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews have responded to several wildfires in and around the Elan Valley area.
“Firefighter crews are currently responding to wildfire near the Claerwen Dam.
“The area should be avoided while this incident is ongoing to allow access for emergency services.”
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