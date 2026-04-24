Police in Morfa Nefyn seized a vehicle and cannabis following the arrest of a drug driver.
On Wednesday, 22 April, officers from Gwynedd South NPT and response teams conducted a proactive vehicle stop in Morfa Nefyn.
The driver tested positive for cocaine at the roadside. The vehicle was found to be uninsured and was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
A passenger was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and found in possession of cannabis
“The driver was arrested and taken to custody,” a police spokesperson said.
“The person found in possession of cannabis was dealt with accordingly.
“The driver now faces an anxious wait for blood test results, which will determine whether further charges are brought.”
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