The A487 north of Aberystwyth is closed this lunch time following a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police is advising motorists to find alternative routes following the collision.
Police say: “A487 Rhydypennau - Tre'r-ddol. The road is currently closed due to road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”
Traffic Wales adds: “ Collision #A487 Closed A487 Tal-y-Bont - Glandyfi, both directions Emergency services present.”
The Wales Air Ambulance confirmed it attended the scene.
A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the north Ceredigion area today (28/04/26). Our Welshpool crew attended by air and arrived on scene at 12:02. Our involvement concluded at 12:45.”
Local bus company, Lloyds Coaches wrote online: “The A487 is currently closed between Tre Taliesin and Talybont due to a motorbike accident.
“The 1035 T28 from Aberystwyth to Machynlleth is stuck at the scene
“Buses will divert via Borth and be unable to serve Talybont and Tre Taliesin.
“The 1135 Aberystwyth to Bangor is expected to be 10 minutes late at MachynllethPassengers in Tre'r Ddôl please board at Maes Clettwr.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.