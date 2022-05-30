Person airlifted following collision along A496

Emergency services on the scene near Barmouth earlier today ( Erfyl Lloyd Davies )

A PERSON has been airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle collision near Barmouth earlier today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Barmouth at around 2.30pm this afternoon following reports that a car had left the road along the A496 near Barmouth.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene along with police and ambulance.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We received a call at 2.48pm reporting a single vehicle RTC on the A496 near Barmouth.

“Officers attended with colleagues from NWFRS, WAST and Helimed, and remain at the scene pending recovery of the vehicle.”