Person airlifted following Queen’s Road incident
ONE person has been flown to hospital following an incident in Aberystwyth town centre earlier today.
Emergency services were called to Queen’s Road in Aberystwyth at around 12.30pm following reports of someone who had fallen from a building.
The Wales Air Ambulance landed on the promenade and one person was flown to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.
The helicopter took off at around 2.15pm this afternoon.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (4 August) at 12:30pm to reports of an incident on Queens Road, Aberystwyth.
“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was flown to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”
The Wales Air Ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police have been asked for comment.
