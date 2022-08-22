Plaque unveiled in memory of man who bequeathed £300,000 to Aberystwyth lifeboat crew

A plaque in memory of Peter will be placed in Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station and his name added to a RNLI legacy lifeboat - the RNLI has started the ‘Launch a Memory,’ campaign where you can remember a loved one you miss by adding their name to the letters and numbers printed on the side of a new all-weather lifeboat. Names will be printed on the lifeboat decal, which is the hardwearing sticker designed to make up the lettering and numbering displayed on the side of the lifeboat.