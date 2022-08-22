Plaque unveiled in memory of man who bequeathed £300,000 to Aberystwyth lifeboat crew
A PLAQUE has been unveiled at Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station in memory of a Newtown man who bequeathed £300,000 to the local RNLI crew.
The family of Peter Jones have presented a cheque to Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.
Although Peter Martin Jones lived in Newtown, he was a regular visitor to Aberystwyth Harbour and long-standing supporter of the RNLI.
Well-known and respected within the harbour community, he always enjoyed exchanging ideas with local boat owners and fishermen and helping with engineering problems where needed.
Peter studied for a Diploma in Agricultural Science at the National College of Agriculture in Cirencester, spent most of his working life as an agricultural representative for two large agricultural merchants – Burgess of Newtown and Jones & Co of Welshpool.
He became a respected figure amongst the farming community.
Peter passed away on the 10 March 2020 and the committal of ashes at sea took place at Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station on the 4 June 2021 in accordance with his wishes.
In response to the legacy, Aberystwyth Branch Chairman Mark Morgan MNM said: “As a fellow Newtownian and family friend I am so proud and pleased that Peter chose to bequeath such a substantial amount towards the running costs of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.
“Peter’s generous legacy will help considerably towards saving lives at sea in his beloved Cardigan Bay.”
The cheque was presented by Peter’s cousin Lesley Pearson who said: “We are proud to be part of Peters legacy and to follow his wishes for the donation to Aberystwyth RNLI station.”
Legacies are essential to help fund the voluntary work of the RNLI crews with 6 out of 10 lifeboat launches are only possible thanks to gifts in Wills.
A plaque in memory of Peter will be placed in Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station and his name added to a RNLI legacy lifeboat - the RNLI has started the ‘Launch a Memory,’ campaign where you can remember a loved one you miss by adding their name to the letters and numbers printed on the side of a new all-weather lifeboat. Names will be printed on the lifeboat decal, which is the hardwearing sticker designed to make up the lettering and numbering displayed on the side of the lifeboat.
Each decal will include between 5,000 and 10,000 names. Further information can be found on the RNLI webpages at rnli.org/support-us/give-money/leave-a-gift-in-your-will.
