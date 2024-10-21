POLICE have launched an appeal to identify the body of a person who was found in the Claerwen Reservoir on Friday.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police attended the reservoir after receiving a call from a member of the public who had seen a body in the water at around 8.30am on 18 October.
A police spokesperson said: "The deceased was wearing a wetsuit and is believed to be male.
"Enquiries carried out so far – including checking missing people records with neighbouring forces – have not led to the deceased being identified.
"While we do not have many details to share at this point, we are appealing for anyone who does have information – who thinks that something mentioned could relate to a missing person in their own life/or who they may know – to come forward.
"If you have visited the Claerwen Reservoir or the surrounding area within the last six to eight weeks and noticed any unattended personal property such as bags, clothes, shoes, or anything else that stood out, please get in touch.
“We’d like to hear from you whether you saw something that caught your attention and left it there, or you removed it from the area."
Claerwen reservoir is in the Cambrian Mountains between Pontrhydfendigaid and Rhayader.
Contact Dyfed-Powys Police online, via social media, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101 quoting reference 64 of October 18, 2024.