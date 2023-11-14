A CEREDIGION teenager has died following a collision in Monmouth over the weekend.
The 19-year-old man, who has not been named, died following a one-car collision on Staunton Road in Monmouth at 12pm on Sunday, 12 November.
Another Ceredigion teen has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs, following the crash.
Gwent Police said: "Investigating officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Staunton Road, Monmouth, between 11.30am and 12.00pm on Sunday 12 November, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
"We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Staunton Road, Monmouth at around 12pm on Sunday 12 November.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"The collision involved one car - a silver Ford Fiesta.
"Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.
"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Staunton Road, between 11.30am and 12pm to contact us."
You can call us Gwent Police 101, quoting log reference 2300385485 with any details.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.