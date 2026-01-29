Police are appealing for witnesses after a person sustained a serious injury to their elbow following a dog attack on a Ceredigion beach.

Dyfed-Powys Police says the attack happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, 28 January around Llanon beach.

Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or any information following a serious dog bite on a person.

"The victim sustained a serious injury to their elbow whereby the skin has been cut deeply."

The dog owner is described as male, in his 40s and white, wearing blue jeans, trainers and a blue zip-up hoodie.

He has short brown hair with no facial hair and a Welsh accent.

The dog is described as being a big black dog that was similar to a bulldog but much bigger, which was on a lead.

If you have any information contact police on 101, or click here quoting: DP-20260128-289