A Carmarthenshire teenager has been sentenced to three years and six months in a young offender’s institution after pleading guilty to raping a 12-year-old.
19-year-old Jake Richards, of Garnswllt, Ammanford admitted to raping the girl when he was 17 years old after the pair had chatted on Snapchat before meeting in real life.
The victim reported the offence to police in August 2024 after disclosing what had happened to a friend. She told officers she had met Richards, and that they walked to a secluded tunnel where she thought they were going to talk. While in the tunnel, Richards instigated sex, and continued after she had told him no several times.
Following a lengthy investigation, which included forensic and digital enquiries, Richards was charged with rape. He admitted the offence when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court.
On Wednesday, January 21, he was sentenced to three years and six months in a young offender’s institution.
Detective Sergeant Carl Pocock, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim, who was just 12 years old when this offence happened, for her courage in coming forward to report this offence, and for her cooperation during the subsequent investigation.
“Rape, or any form of sexual abuse, is not easy to talk about, and especially at such a young age this must have been incredibly daunting for her.
“Despite facing someone five years older than her, she took the correct steps in saying no when she was not comfortable with the situation, pleading with Richard to stop. He, however, continued regardless to satisfy his own needs.
“She continued to show her bravery when she spoke out about the offence, first with a friend and subsequently by reporting it to police to ensure action could be taken.
“Our specialist staff explored the victim’s account thoroughly, and were able to help prove the case through DNA and digital forensic evidence. The strength of this evidence undoubtedly resulted in this early guilty plea, and spared the victim the additional trauma of the case going to trial.
“I feel it is important to highlight that the victim of this case could not provide consent due to her age, and that this case highlights the vital importance of having conversations about staying safe online, the law and consent with young people. This includes how to give consent, how not to assume consent, and what to do if someone continues with sexual activity despite a lack of consent.
“I also hope this case demonstrates that our specialist officers will listen to, support and seek justice for victims of all ages who may be subject to sexual abuse.”
For advice on speaking to children about consent, visit Talk to teenagers about healthy relationships and consent.
If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, New Pathways can offer support in dealing with the traumatic impact of these offences.
