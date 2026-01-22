Two brothers who targeted homes across the East Midlands, before moving to Wales and burgling addresses in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have been jailed for a combined total of more than 12 years.
Daniel Casey – known as Danny – was linked to scores of burglaries between October 2024 and January 2025, while his younger sibling 26-year-old Terrence Casey was linked to several incidents in January and February 2025.
The first offences committed by 34-year-old Daniel Casey were on October 3, 2024 when four properties two in Birstall, one in Loughborough and one in Mountsorrel – were burgled. During these incidents a Toyota Yaris, drone cash and jewellery were taken. Damage was also caused as Daniel had forced his way into the addresses.
Over the following days, Daniel targeted homes in Leicester, Oadby, Whetstone and Hinckley, stealing similar items. In January 2025, he and Terrence then turned their attention to properties in Mountsorrel and Melton Mowbray before moving out of the county and burgling homes in Lincolnshire.
Later that month, they moved to Wales and burgled a total of six addresses in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire before stealing from three properties in Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire and one address in Newark.
Officers from Leicestershire teamed up with colleagues working for Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Dyfed-Powys Police to share information about each incident and identified that either one of or both the brothers could be linked to a total of 37 offences across all areas.
On November 11, the pair were due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court, but Daniel pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to burgle and two counts of breaching a serious Crime Prevention Order.
Terrence pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to burgle.
On January 20, at the same court, Daniel, of Golf Course Lane, Leicester was sentenced to a total of 112 months’ imprisonment.
Terrence, also of Golf Course Lane, was sentenced to 42 months.
The brothers were also issued with Serious Crime Prevention Orders, which will come into effect once they are released from prison.
Detective Inspector Ed Prowse was the senior investigating officer. He said: “The brothers are career criminals who simply don’t care about the harm they’ve caused to the general public.
“Their crimes were committed simply for nothing more than their own financial gain. They’ve admitted their guilt because the evidence against them was overwhelming. They knew they had no option to plead guilty.
“We know just how much impact being a victim of burglary can have on people and the feeling a stranger has entered your home and taken your possessions is something no-one should have to go through.
“I hope today’s outcome will provide some reassurance to communities across Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and the wider UK that two people intent on causing harm have been brought to justice and are now facing the consequences of their criminality.”
Further crime prevention advice, including how to keep your house and flat safe from burglars and your vehicle safe from thieves, can be found at: https://www.leics.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/
