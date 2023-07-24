POLICE have launched an appeal after paint stripper was thrown over a car in Llandysul.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, that caused £5,000 worth of damage.
Police said: “Officers would like to speak to a person they believe could help their investigation after paint stripper was thrown over a car in Llandysul.
“The incident happened in Llandysul at between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Friday, 16 June, 2023, and caused approximately £5,000 worth of damage to a Vauxhall Zafira.
“Officers are keen to the person in the image in connection with the incident.”
Are you this person or do you know who they are?
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 23000526525.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.