POLICE in Aberystwyth have launched an investigation after two pedigree Welsh Black bulls were reported missing, presumed stolen.
Dyfed-Powys Police has issued an appeal, saying: "Two pedigree Welsh Black young bulls have gone missing presumed stolen from enclosed farmland in the Capel Bangor area between Saturday, 9 and Sunday, 10 March 2024."
Anyone with information or sightings of the two young bulls is asked to contact the police on 101 or fill out an online form, quoting reference DP-20240310-290