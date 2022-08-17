Police appeal after two-vehicle crash
POLICE are appealing for information following a crash in Cwmystwyth.
The incident occurred on Saturday and involved two vehicles.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred about 6.40pm on Saturday, 13 August near Cwmystwyth, Aberystwyth.
“The two vehicles involved were a blue Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a black Ford Fiesta.
“The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220813-39.”
