Police appeal after two-vehicle crash

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Wednesday 17th August 2022 3:30 pm
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Police stock image
(N/a )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

POLICE are appealing for information following a crash in Cwmystwyth.

The incident occurred on Saturday and involved two vehicles.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred about 6.40pm on Saturday, 13 August near Cwmystwyth, Aberystwyth.

“The two vehicles involved were a blue Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a black Ford Fiesta.

“The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220813-39.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Dyfed-Powys PoliceAberystwythpoliceCeredigion
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0