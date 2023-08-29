A WOMAN has died following a fatal collision in Penparcau on Sunday.
Police have launched an investigation following the incident on Heol Tynyfron in Penparcau at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 27 August.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The single vehicle collision, involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, resulted in a woman suffering fatal injuries.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses, including anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to get in touch.”
The residential road was closed for several hours following the incident.
Quote reference Quote reference: DP-20230827-250.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.