POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between Llangurig and Rhayader over the weekend.
A motorcyclist died following a collision at around 8.55am on Sunday, 8 October, along the A470.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig at around 8.55am, Sunday morning, 8 October 2023.
"The male rider of a Black KTM Super Duke motorcycle sadly died at the scene.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.
If anyone has any information on this incident or may have been travelling along the A470 at the relevant time, please contact Dyfed Powys Police."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference DPP-20231008-082