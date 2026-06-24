Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was destroyed in Dolgellau.
North Wales Police have released a picture of the bench, which they say has “been deliberately damaged beyond repair” causing “considerable distress” to the family.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following criminal damage to a memorial bench in Dolgellau.
“The bench, which is at Felin Uchaf Community Garden, is reported to have been deliberately damaged beyond repair between 6pm on 20 June and 11am 22 June.
“The bench was in memory to a loved one and its damage has caused considerable distress to their family.
“We are asking for anyone who visited the garden over the weekend and saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact police.
“Anybody who has information that could assist our enquiries should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 26000497666.”
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