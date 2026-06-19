A Gwynedd man who hid in his ex-partner’s home after making threats of violence has been sent to prison.
Philip Blakemore, of Eifion Terrace, Y Ffor, threatened three siblings after falsely accusing one of them of burgling his grandparent’s home.
He then breached a Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) by entering his ex-partner’s house and causing damage inside.
The 30-year-old appeared for sentencing at Llandudno Magistrates Court on 12 June having previously admitted to sending communication that was grossly offensive and breaching a DAPO.
He was jailed for 14 weeks in total, including a 12-week sentence for breaching the DAPO and a two-week sentence for making threats.
On 16 May, Blakemore called a man and made threats to shoot his brother.
He then sent a photo of a gun to the man’s sister, causing the siblings to fear for their lives.
This was reported to police, and following searches, officers discovered Blakemore was at his ex-partner’s address and had caused damage inside.
He had previously been made subject of a DAPO preventing him from attending the woman’s home.
Authorised firearms officers contained the address, but Blakemore refused to co-operate, throwing glass bottles towards them and holding a knife.
On 17 May, after six hours, officers entered the address and detained Blakemore.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Blakemore’s reckless and selfish actions show his disrespect towards the justice system by breaching the DAPO imposed on him to protect a vulnerable person from harm.
“His refusal to co-operate with officers then prevented emergency services from attending other jobs to assist people in need of assistance.
“We will not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to pursue those who seek to cause a nuisance in our communities.”
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