Police arrested two people during an operation to tackle the Fatal 5 offences.
On 17 June, Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Crime Unit tackled speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and careless and dangerous driving.
During the operation, one male arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Another was arrested for possession of a Class B drug.
Four speeding offences were dealt with, with one driver clocking 36mph in a 20mph zone.
There was one mobile phone offence, four seatbelt offences, one non-conforming registration plate offence, two brake light offences and 20 drivers stopped and given words of advice in relation to their driving.
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