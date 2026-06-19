A 38-year-old man who attacked his partner has been jailed.
Craig Rowlands, of Hafan Deg, Tanygrisiau, appeared for sentencing at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 10 June.
He’d previously admitted three counts of assault by beating and two counts of breaching a domestic abuse protection order (DAPO).
In January, Rowlands attacked his partner by pushing, kicking and hitting her face and head.
Rowlands was made subject of a DAPO on 19 March, prohibiting him having any contact with the woman.
On 1 April, he breached the order by attending her address. He was arrested by officers who found him inside her home.
On 21 May, officers were informed Rowlands there again.
Police attended and found him hiding underneath a bed.
He was jailed for 45 weeks.
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