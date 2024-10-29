Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Carmarthenshire.
The RTC involved a red Honda Motorcycle which occurred on the A40, just south of Llandovery, at approximately 7:30pm on Saturday, October 26.
Sadly both rider and pillion on the bike died at the scene.
The road was closed for collision investigation and re-opened on Sunday afternoon.
Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the bike travelling through Llandovery shortly before the collision.
Anyone with CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dashcam are asked to contact the Police through: http://orlo.uk/xxxxx or [email protected]
Quote Ref – 317 of 26th
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org