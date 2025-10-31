North Wales Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an unspecified ‘incident’ in Tywyn on Thursday evening.
In a post to social media, North Wales Police De Gwynedd, posted the image and wrote: “This person is currently being sought in connection with an incident reported in the Tywyn area last night (Thursday, 30 October).
“The male is pictured here wearing a distinctive black jacket with a white hood.If you recognise him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference: C168611.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.